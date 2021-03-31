Premier Oil plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Short Interest Down 28.5% in March

Premier Oil plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the February 28th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:PMOIY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,959. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.30. Premier Oil has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $0.75. The stock has a market cap of $351.70 million, a P/E ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.86.

Get Premier Oil alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PMOIY. Investec lowered Premier Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Premier Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.25.

About Premier Oil

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.