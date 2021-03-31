Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Cuts Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Boston Partners purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,696,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 187.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 819,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,229,000 after buying an additional 534,194 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 722.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 476,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,662,000 after purchasing an additional 418,427 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,040,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,655,000 after purchasing an additional 264,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,851,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,742,000 after purchasing an additional 252,550 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 9,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $701,697.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,457.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,257,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,496,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 116,835 shares of company stock valued at $9,026,316. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.54.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $84.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.20 and a 12 month high of $94.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.63.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.81%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

