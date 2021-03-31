Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 96.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,730 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3,501.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $31.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.80. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.56 and a 12-month high of $32.62.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.107 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%.

