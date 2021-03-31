Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Has $44,000 Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total value of $452,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,725.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,588 shares of company stock worth $1,241,500. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock opened at $237.15 on Wednesday. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20. The stock has a market cap of $105.39 billion, a PE ratio of 56.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 62.61%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp raised shares of American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.50.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

