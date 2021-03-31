Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Has $69,000 Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Sysco by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 19,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sysco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.44.

SYY opened at $79.89 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.16. The company has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a PE ratio of -1,141.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $37.20 and a 1 year high of $83.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

