Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 74 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC cut its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 54.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 43,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,702,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.2% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 36,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 17.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 71,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,926,000 after purchasing an additional 10,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 4.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Public Storage from $245.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.38.

PSA opened at $247.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $237.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.50. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $172.11 and a 1 year high of $250.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

