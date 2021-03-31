Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 7,885 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,668,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,885 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 4.46% of Selective Insurance Group worth $178,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIGI. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 405.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIGI opened at $73.30 on Wednesday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.14 and a 52-week high of $77.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.74. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $798.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Separately, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

In other news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 1,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $107,712.32. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

