Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 343,107 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,313 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $149,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 840.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $414.21 on Wednesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.38 and a 12 month high of $479.79. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $437.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $414.49.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $283.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TYL. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.50.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.47, for a total value of $6,064,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 79,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,202,381.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.57, for a total transaction of $327,521.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,923.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,211 shares of company stock valued at $26,287,848. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

