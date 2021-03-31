Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Holdings in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,582,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,730 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 7.70% of Meritor worth $155,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritor in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritor in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritor in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Meritor in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritor stock opened at $29.80 on Wednesday. Meritor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.38.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $889.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.00 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Meritor, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ivor J. Evans sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $3,224,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 199,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $6,354,308.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

