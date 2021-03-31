Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stock Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 57.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 825,470 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 302,672 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.57% of Teladoc Health worth $165,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at $8,650,000. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 560.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,507 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,090,000 after acquiring an additional 80,240 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Teladoc Health news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $799,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,276 shares in the company, valued at $3,451,744.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glen Tullman sold 164,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.12, for a total transaction of $37,129,266.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 440,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,215,786.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 362,040 shares of company stock valued at $78,534,115. 3.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $174.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.52 and a 1 year high of $308.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $225.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.25. The company has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.20 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

TDOC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $270.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.75.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

