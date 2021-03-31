Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 919,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,059 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.31% of Peloton Interactive worth $139,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PTON. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,983,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,077,000 after purchasing an additional 202,320 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,419,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996,107 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,303,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,900 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 7,857,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,179,000 after purchasing an additional 80,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at about $465,206,000. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Peloton Interactive news, COO Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.66, for a total transaction of $6,106,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,169,448.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.34, for a total value of $16,034,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 391,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,722,923.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 375,349 shares of company stock worth $50,357,740 in the last ninety days. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $107.17 on Wednesday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.85 and a 12-month high of $171.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,531.00 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.89.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTON has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.31.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

