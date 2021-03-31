Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 5,021,895 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 61.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,209,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,021,895 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $160,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the third quarter worth $67,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 65.5% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the third quarter worth $146,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.89.

Royalty Pharma stock opened at $43.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 10.31 and a quick ratio of 10.31. Royalty Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $34.80 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.55.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $572.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.89 million. Analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

In other news, EVP James F. Reddoch sold 43,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $2,034,698.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $4,694,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,927 shares of company stock valued at $12,596,199 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

