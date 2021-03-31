Professional Planning Acquires New Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Professional Planning purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,830 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 18,169 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,371,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,376,000. Red Wave Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,024 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $374.59. 35,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,474,319. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $345.14 and its 200-day moving average is $336.83. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $226.03 and a 12 month high of $380.50. The stock has a market cap of $354.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

In other news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total value of $3,484,459.17. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total value of $1,679,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,697,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,612 shares of company stock valued at $6,777,233 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

