Professional Planning Acquires New Stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Professional Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000. Professional Planning owned about 0.09% of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSI. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,302,000 after buying an additional 12,764 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the third quarter worth about $705,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the third quarter worth about $5,297,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF alerts:

PSI traded up $3.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.90. The company had a trading volume of 624 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,518. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.45. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 1 year low of $50.60 and a 1 year high of $130.45.

About Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.