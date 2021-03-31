Professional Planning Acquires Shares of 2,598 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Professional Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Terry L. Blaker lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 8,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 37,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,241,000 after buying an additional 6,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,604,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.00.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $370.31. 12,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,029,615. The firm has a market cap of $103.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $344.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $358.42. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

