Professional Planning Invests $330,000 in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Professional Planning bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 7,458 shares during the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 833,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,179,000 after purchasing an additional 318,669 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,341,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

SHV stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.51. 1,435,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,012,681. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.14 and a 1 year high of $111.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.55.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

