Project Pai Price Reaches $0.0298 on Exchanges (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 30th. One Project Pai token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0298 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $45.73 million and $2.71 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Project Pai has traded up 17.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Project Pai alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00014078 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000053 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000279 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 64.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,738,801,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,535,710,714 tokens. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com. Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai.

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.