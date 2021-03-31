ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a growth of 115.2% from the February 28th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 381,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARFXF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.17. 1,389,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,499. ProMIS Neurosciences has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.23. The company has a market cap of $52.16 million, a PE ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.09.

ProMIS Neurosciences Company Profile

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc, a development stage biotech company, discovers and develops precision medicine therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and Parkinson's disease (PD). Its proprietary target discovery engine is based on the use of two complementary techniques.

