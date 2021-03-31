ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Short Interest Up 94.1% in March

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300,000 shares, an increase of 94.1% from the February 28th total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,992,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock opened at $87.34 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 1-year low of $20.31 and a 1-year high of $111.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.82 and its 200 day moving average is $87.30.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

