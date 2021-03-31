Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of PLX stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.46. The company had a trading volume of 676,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,754. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.62. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $7.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.87.

About Protalix BioTherapeutics

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in Israel, Brazil, rest of Latin America, and internationally. The company offers Elelyso, a plant cell expressed recombinant glucocerebrosidase enzyme for the treatment of Gaucher disease.

