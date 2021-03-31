Protective Insurance Co. (NASDAQ:PTVCA) Short Interest Update

Protective Insurance Co. (NASDAQ:PTVCA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the February 28th total of 3,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ PTVCA remained flat at $$22.92 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,043. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.86. The company has a market cap of $324.46 million, a P/E ratio of -84.89 and a beta of 0.90. Protective Insurance has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $23.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th.

About Protective Insurance

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting of property and casualty insurance products. It offers commercial automobile insurance products, such as commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine insurance products consisting of cargo insurance, as well as workers' compensation insurance for the commercial automobile industry.

