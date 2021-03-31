Proximus’ (BGAOY) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BGAOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Proximus in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Proximus in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Proximus from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Proximus alerts:

OTCMKTS BGAOY opened at $4.46 on Tuesday. Proximus has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $4.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.03.

Proximus Company Profile

Proximus PLC, a telecommunication and ICT company, provides telephony, Internet, television, and network-based ICT services to the residential, enterprise, and public customers in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business Unit (CBU), Enterprise Business Unit (EBU), Wholesale Unit (WU), Technology Unit (TEC), International Carrier Services (ICS), and Staff and Support (S&S) segments.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Proximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.