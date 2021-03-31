Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 3,618 Shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of United Fire Group worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 8,062 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of United Fire Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,420,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 234.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other United Fire Group news, Director Scott L. Carlton sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $33,959.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,439.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UFCS shares. TheStreet raised shares of United Fire Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th.

NASDAQ:UFCS opened at $35.20 on Wednesday. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.83 and a 1-year high of $36.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.06 million, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 0.15.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.01. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $280.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.50 million. Research analysts predict that United Fire Group, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is -55.56%.

United Fire Group Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

