Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 4,991 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 225.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in nCino were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of nCino during the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of nCino during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,468,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of nCino during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,419,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of nCino during the 3rd quarter valued at $632,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of nCino during the 3rd quarter valued at $328,000. 34.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get nCino alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on NCNO shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on nCino in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on nCino from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp cut their target price on nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on nCino from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. nCino presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

Shares of nCino stock opened at $64.07 on Wednesday. nCino, Inc. has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $103.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.99.

In related news, insider Sean Desmond sold 64,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $4,505,099.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 295,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total value of $22,340,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 831,723 shares of company stock valued at $61,053,767 over the last ninety days.

nCino Profile

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO).

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.