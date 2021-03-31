Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 87.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CZR. FMR LLC increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,532,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,583,000 after buying an additional 7,894,252 shares in the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 8,343,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,690,000 after buying an additional 201,755 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,799,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,933,000 after buying an additional 568,574 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,045,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,922,000 after buying an additional 197,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,443,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,212,000 after buying an additional 45,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $87.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.75 and a 200 day moving average of $71.40. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $106.20. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,020 shares in the company, valued at $6,581,165. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $4,952,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,309 shares in the company, valued at $19,195,111.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,346,650 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CZR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.85.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

