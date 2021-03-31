Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Position in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in ScanSource by 353.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ScanSource by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in ScanSource in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in ScanSource in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in ScanSource in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on ScanSource from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ SCSC opened at $30.51 on Wednesday. ScanSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $34.10. The stock has a market cap of $776.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. ScanSource had a positive return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $810.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

