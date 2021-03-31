Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys New Shares in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Orthofix Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,255 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 352,585 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 202.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,298,000. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OFIX opened at $43.28 on Wednesday. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $48.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.11. The stock has a market cap of $844.48 million, a PE ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.12.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The medical device company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. Orthofix Medical had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $117.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

