Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases New Holdings in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCFE. Intel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,080,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,030,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,930,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,068,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,948,000.

Shares of MCFE opened at $22.04 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.83. McAfee Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $24.99.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $777.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.65 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that McAfee Corp. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from McAfee’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCFE shares. Pritchard Capital upped their price objective on shares of McAfee from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McAfee from $27.00 to $30.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of McAfee from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of McAfee from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McAfee currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.42.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

