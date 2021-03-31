Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KTB. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 3,613.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,565,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496,058 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 239.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,233,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,989 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,310,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,618,000 after purchasing an additional 458,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,379,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,299,000 after purchasing an additional 299,525 shares in the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Shares of KTB opened at $48.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.10 and its 200 day moving average is $39.02. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $55.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 52.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.27. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 1,685.31%. The company had revenue of $660.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Kontoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

In related news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 20,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,145,048.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KTB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

Recommended Story: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.