Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Shares Gap Down to $23.09

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.09, but opened at $22.44. Pulse Biosciences shares last traded at $22.44, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PLSE shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Pulse Biosciences from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Maxim Group started coverage on Pulse Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $592.17 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.81.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts predict that Pulse Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 18,503 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Pulse Biosciences by 523.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 26,729 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Pulse Biosciences by 180.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 18,153 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its position in Pulse Biosciences by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 21,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 11.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE)

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

