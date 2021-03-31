PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

PVH (NYSE:PVH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PVH had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%.

NYSE:PVH traded up $5.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.70. 1,499,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,405. PVH has a 12-month low of $29.02 and a 12-month high of $110.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.36.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PVH. Citigroup lifted their price target on PVH from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PVH from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PVH from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised PVH from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on PVH from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

In other PVH news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 23,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total transaction of $2,517,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

