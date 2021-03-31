Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $38,570.00

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $38,570.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be bought for $12.94 or 0.00021960 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded up 19.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00060946 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.86 or 0.00325528 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006902 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $479.04 or 0.00812759 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.11 or 0.00088407 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00047523 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00030819 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 136,130 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum. The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund. The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

