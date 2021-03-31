Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Elbit Systems in a report released on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Elbit Systems’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.35 EPS.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.45. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 14.56%.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

NASDAQ:ESLT opened at $141.40 on Monday. Elbit Systems has a 1 year low of $110.69 and a 1 year high of $151.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Elbit Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $811,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 24,770 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 9.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.92%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber protection products.

