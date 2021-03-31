Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Abeona Therapeutics Inc Cut by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 24th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.12). SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.79) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abeona Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.71.

NASDAQ ABEO opened at $1.84 on Monday. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $3.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1.78. The company has a market cap of $181.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.69.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07).

In other Abeona Therapeutics news, Director Todd Wider sold 321,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $751,947.30. Also, Director Sco Capital Partners Llc sold 31,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $63,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 880,062 shares of company stock valued at $2,146,751 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 217.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 118,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 80,798 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 652,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 217,405 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 15,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 633.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,322,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 1,142,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.47% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

