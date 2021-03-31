Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Lowered by Piper Sandler

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.48. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

NASDAQ FMAO opened at $25.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.93. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $281.83 million, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.30.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 21.65%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMAO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 597,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,736,000 after acquiring an additional 40,695 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $548,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 207.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 20,563 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposits; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

