Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Increased by Analyst

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for NXP Semiconductors in a report issued on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now expects that the semiconductor provider will earn $1.93 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.90. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NXPI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $197.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $189.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.23. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $72.86 and a twelve month high of $209.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.53 billion, a PE ratio of -373.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

In related news, Director Josef Kaeser sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.63, for a total value of $2,979,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at $5,750,338.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Reed David sold 28,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $5,738,915.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,012.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,241 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,884 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $421,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $1,018,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $1,240,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 562,741 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $87,750,000 after purchasing an additional 50,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

