Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Raised by Analyst

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.41. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Provident Financial Services’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $109.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.42 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Shares of Provident Financial Services stock opened at $22.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.04. Provident Financial Services has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.38 and its 200 day moving average is $17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,175,351 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $200,709,000 after purchasing an additional 293,960 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,382,922 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,072,000 after buying an additional 302,699 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Provident Financial Services by 153.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,449,256 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $26,028,000 after buying an additional 877,367 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Provident Financial Services by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,092,271 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $19,618,000 after buying an additional 23,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,187,000. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP James A. Christy sold 4,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $93,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,227 shares in the company, valued at $636,294.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 52.87%.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

