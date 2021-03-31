Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Issued By Northcoast Research

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) – Analysts at Northcoast Research boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Signet Jewelers in a research report issued on Thursday, March 25th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Vierengel now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.12). Northcoast Research currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Signet Jewelers’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 9.73%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $58.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67. Signet Jewelers has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $65.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter worth about $19,969,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 15,387 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 241.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 606,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,534,000 after purchasing an additional 428,583 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth about $797,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth about $1,049,000.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

