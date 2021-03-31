Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GameStop in a report issued on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.60). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GameStop’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Standpoint Research cut shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of GameStop in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. GameStop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.06.

GameStop stock opened at $194.46 on Monday. GameStop has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $483.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.76 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 33.58% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in GameStop by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,217,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,656,000 after buying an additional 616,828 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in GameStop by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,050,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,159,000 after buying an additional 1,825,175 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in GameStop by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,275,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,556,000 after buying an additional 2,279,996 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in GameStop by 10.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,609,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,617,000 after buying an additional 243,398 shares during the period. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,429,000.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $131,985.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,198,763.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

