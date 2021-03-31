Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Raised by Analyst

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) – William Blair increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Acuity Brands in a report released on Friday, March 26th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.53. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating and a $124.71 price target on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Acuity Brands’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.18 EPS.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The electronics maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.31 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AYI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.57.

Shares of AYI opened at $145.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. Acuity Brands has a one year low of $70.55 and a one year high of $148.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 938,214 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,608,000 after acquiring an additional 109,919 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,900,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 658,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $79,784,000 after acquiring an additional 51,150 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $547,000. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in Acuity Brands in the third quarter valued at about $50,257,000. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

