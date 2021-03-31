Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) Lifted by Analyst

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) – Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Boston Private Financial in a research report issued on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.18.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of Boston Private Financial stock opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.16. Boston Private Financial has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $15.23.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $86.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.62 million. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 11.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPFH. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 5.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 68.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 224,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 91,438 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 191,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 124.0% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 139,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 77,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,941,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,919,000 after purchasing an additional 51,654 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 10,586 shares of Boston Private Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $114,434.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,195.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

