Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Raised by Analyst

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.95. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Southern Missouri Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ SMBC opened at $39.64 on Wednesday. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $41.70. The company has a market cap of $356.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.11 and a 200-day moving average of $30.84.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.43. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $29.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.01 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HYA Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 88,132 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,379 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,518 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Southern Missouri Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

