Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Boosted by Piper Sandler

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of West Bancorporation in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.60. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for West Bancorporation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $24.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.20 million.

WTBA has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

NASDAQ WTBA opened at $24.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. West Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $26.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.18. The firm has a market cap of $404.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from West Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 50.57%.

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $121,250.00. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in West Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at $298,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in West Bancorporation by 232.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 39,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 4.7% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 22,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 39.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

