QASH (QASH) Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One QASH token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QASH has a total market cap of $37.83 million and $994,533.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, QASH has traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00020604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00047327 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.55 or 0.00638180 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00067339 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00026494 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000840 BTC.

About QASH

QASH is a token. It launched on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com.

QASH Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

