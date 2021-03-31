Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) Issues Earnings Results

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The credit services provider reported $40.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $46.69 by ($6.37), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Qiwi had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 16.07%.

QIWI stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.65. 439,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,710. Qiwi has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $20.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.99.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QIWI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Qiwi from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Qiwi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $15.83.

About Qiwi

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through Payment Services, Consumer Financial Services, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Rocketbank segments.

