Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quanterix Corporation is a developer of tools in high definition diagnostics. The Company focuses on research and diagnostics for brain injuries, heart disease, cancer and other diseases with its technology. It offers Simoa consumables, which include Simoa Discs, Simoa Cuvettes, Simoa Sealing Oil, Simoa Buffers and Disposable Tips. The company services include Simoa Accelerator Lab and custom assay development services. Quanterix Corporation is based in LEXINGTON, United States. “

Get Quanterix alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Quanterix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

QTRX opened at $54.66 on Wednesday. Quanterix has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $92.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.65 and a quick ratio of 7.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.37 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.40.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.35 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 22.37% and a negative net margin of 41.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that Quanterix will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $132,176.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 44,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $2,187,401.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,980 shares in the company, valued at $826,077. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,183 shares of company stock valued at $4,254,692. Corporate insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Quanterix by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Quanterix in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Pathway Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Quanterix in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Quanterix in the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Quanterix in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

Recommended Story: What is a front-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quanterix (QTRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.