Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on MongoDB from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson upped their price target on MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on MongoDB from $331.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.00.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.08, for a total value of $149,764.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,599,958.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.85, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,641 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,967.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,674 shares of company stock worth $55,641,233. Company insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB stock opened at $259.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.56 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $349.68 and its 200 day moving average is $309.54. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.71 and a twelve month high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The business had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

