Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 50.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,429,000 after buying an additional 45,505 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CSF opened at $58.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.52. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $31.28 and a 12-month high of $61.84.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

