Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,288 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 13.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,631,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,239,000 after buying an additional 194,569 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kohl’s by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,442,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,734,000 after purchasing an additional 721,262 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,865,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,530,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Kohl’s by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 813,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,110,000 after purchasing an additional 198,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

KSS opened at $59.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.60. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $64.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.13 and a beta of 2.04.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.21. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.58%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Kohl’s from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.28.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.