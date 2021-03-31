Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 12,163 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,163 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USFD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,192,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,215,000 after purchasing an additional 276,308 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,545,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,100,000 after purchasing an additional 836,546 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,602,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,684,000 after purchasing an additional 229,574 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,516,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,840,000 after purchasing an additional 420,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in US Foods during the fourth quarter worth $74,295,000. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USFD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on US Foods from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $37.84 on Wednesday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $41.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of -60.06 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.44 and a 200-day moving average of $31.42.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.39%. On average, analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 7,684 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $275,087.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,271,406.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 42,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,524,334.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,394,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,946,108. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

